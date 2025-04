Judicial recount underway: Fredrickson requests recount after April 1 loss to McClendon RACINE, WI — Racine County Circuit Court Judge Jon Fredrickson officially requested a recount last week after losing the April 1 election for Branch 7 to Attorney Jamie McClendon. ​According Wisconsin Statute §9.01, any candidate who is an “aggrieved party”—meaning they believe a mistake, fraud, or other irregularity occurred in the vote counting—can request a […] Heather Asiyanbi

New alders will be sworn in April 15, Racine Common Council voting on projects worth millions RACINE, WI — Four freshmen alders will be sworn in on Tuesday, April 15, at the regularly scheduled Racine Common Council meeting. Grace Allen, Malik Frazier, Jens Jorgenson, and Nathan Pabon will take their seats for the first time, representing the 9th, 1st, 5th, and 15th districts, respectively. Alder Mary Land will continue representing the 11th district after coming […] Denise Lockwood

7 homes that recently sold In Mount Pleasant MOUNT PLEASANT, WI – Earlier in the year, Racine County Eye launched a comprehensive weekly guide to local real estate transactions from around the county, including the Village of Mount Pleasant. This new series transforms complex real estate data into actionable insights for homeowners, buyers, sellers, and investors. Whether you’re tracking your neighborhood’s value or […] Amie Schaenzer

Karen Sirrell, 76, beloved Racine mother and grandmother, dies Karen Sirrell, dedicated mother, grandmother and friend PLEASANT PRAIRIE — With her family by her side, Karen Sirrell (née Tritt), 76, died peacefully on April 8, 2025, at Froedtert Hospital in Pleasant Prairie. Her passing leaves a legacy of love, laughter, and kindness that will echo through generations. A life rooted in love and loyalty […] Racine County Eye Staff