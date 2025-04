The Randall Annul Town Meeting is scheduled to take place Tuesday, starting ta 6 p.m. at Town Hall in Bassett.

Agenda items are:

Meeting called to order Pledge of Allegiance Clerk 2024 Annual Meeting Minutes Treasurer’s approval of 2024 Annual Financial Report Building Inspector report Water Patrol report Fire Department report Additional Town business allowed Set 2026 Annual Meeting date and time Adjourn

The Town Board Reserves the right to take agenda items out of sequence.