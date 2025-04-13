Agenda: Wheatland Town Board meeting April 14, 2025

The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 7 p.m. at Town Hall in New Munster.
Agenda items include:
Fire truck update
- MARC A. & JUDY A. SKURSKI, 3515 100th St., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 (Owner), Joshua Hagen, 5595
312th Ave., Salem WI 53168 (Agent), requesting a variance (Section III. P. 12.18.4-5: Accessory buildings
shall be located in the side or rear yard only) to construct a new single-family residence in a manner that will
locate and existing detached garage in the street yard on Tax Key Parcel #95-4-119-111-3125, Town of
Wheatland
- DELIMAT PROPERTIES 1 LLC,34231 High Dr., East Troy WI 53120 (Owner), Timothy Delimat, 34231 High
Dr., East Troy, WI 53120 (Agent), requesting approval of temporary use (Section III. S. 12.18.7-4: which states
that it shall be unlawful to proceed with the operation, construction, installation, enlargement or alteration of a
temporary use, as defined in this ordinance, without first obtaining approval from the Kenosha County Board
of Adjustments) to temporarily locate (1) 10’ x 10’ sales tent and (2) 8’ x 40’ steel storage containers to operate
a temporary fireworks sales stand in the B-3 Highway Business Dist. on Tax Parcel #95-4-119-013-0320 and
95-4-119-013-0330, Town of Wheatland.
- BEDROCK LC LLC, 33703 59th St., Burlington, WI 53105 (Owner), DeAnna Delimat, 34231 High Dr., East
Troy, WI 53120 (Agent), requesting approval of a temporary use (Section III. S. 12.18.7-4: which states that it
shall be unlawful to proceed with the operation, construction, installation, enlargement or alteration of a
temporary use, as defined in this ordinance, without first obtaining approval from the Kenosha County Board
of Adjustments) to temporarily use an existing parking lot for the placement of (1) 30’ x 60’ sales tent, (1) 8’ x
40’ steel storage container and (2) banners and (2) signs to operate a temporary fireworks sales stand in the
B-4 Planned Business Dist. on Tax Parcel #95-4-219-353-0230, Town of Wheatland
- Resolution 2025-0001 Expenditure of ARPA funds.