Agenda: Bristol Village Board meeting April 14, 2025

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall.
Agenda items include:
- Discuss and consider for approval of the request of Bristol Land LLC, c/o Jim Purinton, Janko Group 2610 Lake Cook Rd. Ste. 100, Riverwoods, IL 60015 (Owner/Applicant) for a Certified Survey Map on approximately 8.5 acres on tax parcel 37-4-121-234-0105 located on part of SE 1/4 SECTION 23 Town 1 Range 21, Lot 5, and approximately 9 acres on Tax Parcel 4-121-234-0106 located on part SE 1/4 SECTION 24 Town 1 Range 21, Lot 6 Village of Bristo Kenosha County Wisconsin. For informational purposes, these properties are located on the north side of Hwy Q (104th Street) on the west side of Hwy U (136th Avenue).
- Discuss and consider for approval the request of Bristol Land LLC, c/o Jim Purinton, Janka Group 2610 Lake Cook Rd. Ste. 100, Riverwoods, IL 60015 (Owner/Applicant) for a Site Plan Review on approximately 8.5 acres on tax parcel 37-4-121-234-0105 located on part of SE 1/4 SECTION 23 Town 1 Range 21, Lot 5, and approximately 9 acres on Tax Parcel
4-121-234-0106 located on part SE 1/4 SECTION 24 Town 1 Range 21, Lot 6 Village ofBiistol, Kenosha County Wisconsin. For informational purposes these properties are located on the north side of Hwy Q (104th Street) and on the west side of Hwy U (136th Avenue.
- Presentation by District Administrator John Gendron as to the state of “The Westosha Central District” to include completion of facility project, strategic goals and 2024-2025 target goals and financial update.
- Discuss and consider for approval the Petition for Attachment to the City of Kenosha from the Village of Bristol pursuant to Section 66.0307: Wisconsin Statutes, State Approved Cooperative Plan for Beth 14801 – 60th Street.
- Consider for approval the Application for Cabaret License for Hansen Park Beer G.