Wheatland Center School band students participate in UW-Whitewater Jazz Festival

From left: Karcher Singleton, Lukas Pasko, Jax Prailes and Mason Holmes /Submitted photo

Wheatland Center School band students took part in the University of-Whitewater Jazz Festival on March 21, where they had the opportunity to perform in front of clinicians Pat Harbison and Steve Sveum.

The festival featured the performances of student ensembles representing Wisconsin middle school and high school bands.

Wheatland’s 6th Grade Band and the 7th and 8th Grade Jazz Bands were proud participants.

Four Wheatland students received awards at the event. Jax Prailes and Mason Holmes were recognized for Outstanding Soloist. Karcher Singleton was recognized for Outstanding Drummer, and Lukas Pasko for Outstanding Bassist. Each award winner received a $100 scholarship to attend the University of Wisconsin Whitewater

Jazz Camp.

In addition, both Wheatland Jazz ensembles were recognized for their outstanding playing ability.