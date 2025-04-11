No measles cases in Kenosha County at this time, says health officer

Kenosha County Health Officer Lori Plahmer Thursday released the following statement regarding measles presence and prevention:

Kenosha County Public Health is aware of a recent situation in which an individual in the community was believed to have measles. After being medically evaluated, it was determined not to be measles.

At this time, there are no confirmed cases of measles in Kenosha County or the State of Wisconsin.

We continue to closely monitor for measles in our community and urge the public to be up to date on their MMR vaccine.

Kenosha County Public Health encourages Wisconsin residents to review their immunization records or contact their health care provider to make sure they are up to date on the MMR vaccine. Immunization status can be checked on the Wisconsin Immunization Registry (WIR) website: www.dhfswir.org.

If you would like Kenosha County Public Health to assist you in WIR lookup, please fill out the online form available at https://bit.ly/VaccinationSearch.

If you believe your child has been exposed or is suspected to have measles, please seek medical attention.

For more information on measles from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, please visit https://www.cdc.gov/measles/. An infographic outlining measles symptoms, statistics and prevention is available in English at https://bit.ly/Measles-English and in Spanish at https://bit.ly/Measles-Spanish.