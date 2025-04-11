New residential developments proposed for Paddock Lake

A map of the Longmeadow Willowwood concept plan. To the right is 248th Avenue and to the left Highway BD. /From a Paddock Lake village staff memo

The Paddock Lake Village Board had its first public discussion Wednesday of concept plans for two proposed residential developments in the village.

The two developments call for 184 lots of single family dwellings combined.

STC Developments is proposing a 114-lot single family development called Longmeadow Glen and Willowwood for property located west of 248th Avenue and east of Highway BD (formerly Highway 75) at 65th Street. The development would be served by village sanitary sewer and municipal water. Representatives of the development told the Plan Commission it could take 5 to 10 years to complete the subdivision. Work would start at 248th Avenue and work west.

The other development, called Brenner Fields, is proposed for land west of Highway 83 and east of Highway F about 3/10s of a mile south of Highway 50. A map included with the concept plans shows the development just south of and to the rear of Hartnell Chevrolet. Proposed are 70 lots. Bear Development is the developer. The subdivision will be connected to 77th Street to the north, which intersects with Highway 83. It may have another connection later on. After further development of adjacent land, the subdivisions roads may also connect to Highway F. The development would be served by Salem Lakes sanitary sewer and Paddock Lake municipal water.

Both developments were reviewed by the Plan Commission in March and passed on to the Village Board with a recommendation for approval.

No Village Board members present at Wednesday’s committee of the whole meeting voiced objections to either development.

Approval of the concept plans for both developments will be on the April 16 regular Village Board meeting agenda.

For comparison purposes, all phases of Whitetail Ridge, the most recent residential subdivision to be constructed in Paddock Lake have a total of 86 lots. Within the village, there are currently 1,450 single family homes, said Tim Popanda, village administrator.

A map showing the layout of Brenner Fields. Highway 83 (Antioch Road) is to the right and Highway F to the left. /From a Paddock Lake village staff memo