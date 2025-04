At about 6:01 a.m., Wheatland Vol Fire Department, Town of Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to a report of a fire at Highways 50 and KD.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a grass fire.

UPDATE 6:09 a.m. — Wheatland constable on scene, but unable to locate fire so far.

UPDATE 6:12 a.m. — Unit on scene reports locating smoldering burn pile.

UPDATE 6:15 a.m. — Wheatland command releases rescue units and all still responding fire units.