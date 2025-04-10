Twin Lakes PD K9 Jaxx sold to handler; future of program uncertain

K9 Jaxx at his swearing in 2021. /WOTI file photo

The Twin Lakes Village Board agreed Tuesday to sell Twin Lakes Police Department K9 Jaxx to the dog’s handler, Officer Jeffrey Comp.

Comp is leaving the TLPD and moving to Florida, said TLPD Chief Katie Hall at a special Village Board meeting Monday.

Comp will pay the village $3,000 as specified in the dog’s purchase agreement.

Jaxx joined the force in 2021. Comp has been the dog’s only handler with TLPD.

TLPD Chief Katie Hall said the sale of Jaxx represented a loss for the village especially since it is taking place before the six-year commitment period agreed to by Comp, but she also was in favor of completing the sale.

Hall said she did not think another officer was willing to step into the role as Jaxx’s handler and said she would not want another officer to do so. She described Jaxx as good with Comp, but not as well socialized as the department’s previous K9, Rex.

Jaxx suffered a spinal cord injury in 2023 during training, but eventually recovered and returned to active duty.

Hall said having a K9 in the department is useful, especially for drug tracking, but the department could not fund continuing the program without financial support from the community. Hall estimated the cost of a new dog and training for an officer to be $18,000. The department’s K9 adapted patrol vehicle also needs replacement, and would likely cost about $50,000.

TLPD has had a K9 since 2017, except for a period between Rex’ departure in 2021 and Jaxx joining the force in 2021.

Village administrator Laura Jager said all items purchased by the department for Jaxx should be returned.

The decision to sell Jaxx to Comp passed by unanimous voice vote.