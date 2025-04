Racine’s 988 suicide lifeline expansion derailed after grant termination — County pushes ahead anyway RACINE, WI — Racine County’s plan to expand its 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline services has stalled after the abrupt cancellation of a $250,000 federal grant. The funding would have supported additional crisis response staff. Despite the setback, county officials say they are prepared to meet residents’ needs using existing resources and are working to […] Denise Lockwood

Crackdown on Wisconsin court order violations stuns lawyers, analysts Following a decades-long explosion of Wisconsin prosecutors charging people for violating court-ordered rules, defense attorneys and civil rights advocates are raising alarm and calling for new limits on the practice. This story also appeared in WisconsinWatch.org Wisconsin is one of seven states that allow prosecutors to file additional charges if people violate a wide range of pretrial […] Natalie Yahr The Cap Times

Wisconsin defends federal lead pipe rule as Racine continues efforts in 2025 to eliminate lead exposure RACINE, WI — The City of Racine is preparing for another summer of replacing lead pipe service lines from residential properties. The 2025 phase of the lead pipe replacement project is backed by $5 million in federal funding, administered through the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) via the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program. Of […] Heather Asiyanbi

House approves budget framework for Trump’s ‘big’ bill after intense wrangling sways GOP holdouts WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans narrowly approved their budget framework Thursday, a political turnaround after Speaker Mike Johnson worked into the night to satisfy GOP holdouts who had refused to advance trillions of dollars in tax breaks without deeper spending cuts. This story also appeared in Associated Press Johnson stood with Senate Majority Leader John Thune early in the […] Associated Press