2025 Westosha-Salem Kiwanis Club Easter Egg Hunt is April 19

/westofthei.com file photo

The Westosha-Salem Kiwanis Club will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 19, at Salem Grade School Baseball Fields, Highway 83 and Highway AH in Salem.

The hunt will start at 1 p.m. Be there before time; the field gets swept by eager hunters in seconds.

Over13,000-plus eggs will be available in areas divided by the following age groups:

2-3 year olds.

4-5 year olds

6-8 year olds.

9-10 year olds.

Find a Golden Egg and win an Easter basket.

Attending will be the Easter Bunny, a Sheriff’s Department vehicle and a truck from Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue. All will be available for photos.

In conjunction with this event will be a bike raffle for eight bikes. One free raffle ticket per child. Additional raffle tickets are given for non-perishable food item donated. Food donations go to The Sharing Center. Extra raffle tickets can be purchased for $5 each or 3 for $10.

More information available here or by email at westoshakiwanis@yahoo.com.