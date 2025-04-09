Units responding to crash along Salem Lakes-Brighton border

Apr 9th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

At about 3:14 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 22200 block of Highway K along the Salem Lakes-Brighton border

Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved, one rolled over.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives