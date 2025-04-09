Rain, and maybe a little snow

It’s going to be a wet Wednesday hereabouts says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

Rain could start late morning, but it is virtually certain by noon, continuing until 10 p.m. at least, but perhaps beyond. There may even be some snow in the evening, with less than a half inch of accumulation. There continues to be a lesser chance of rain into Thursday.

Wednesday and Thursday will be chilly, with highs in the low 40s and lows around freezing. A warm-up is expected to get started Friday.