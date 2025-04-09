A word from our sponsors: Paddock Lake seeks applicants for seasonal employment opportunity

A federal judge ordered the White House on Tuesday to restore The Associated Press’ (AP) full access to cover presidential events, affirming on First Amendment grounds that the government cannot punish the news organization for the content of its speech. This story also appeared in Associated Press U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden, an appointee […]
Michael Gableman, a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who spread election conspiracies and led an investigation into President Donald Trump’s 2020 loss in the swing state, agreed Monday to surrender his law license to settle multiple misconduct violations. This story also appeared in Associated Press The state Office of Lawyer Regulation filed a 10-count complaint in […]
The sweeping tariffs President Donald Trump put in place last week have left key Wisconsin business leaders as well as the state’s important trading partners confused and uncertain, the state’s top economic development official said Monday. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner Missy Hughes, CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., spoke to the […]
RACINE, WI — A house fire Tuesday in the 1200 block of Blake Avenue sent three people to the hospital – one of them in critical condition – and resulted in the death of at least one dog. Racine Fire Department (RFD) Deputy Chief Brian Phillips said crews were called to the scene at 12:22 […]
ROCHESTER AND UNION GROVE, Wis. – As we head into the spring buying season, local real estate experts say Racine County buyers continue to face a low inventory of homes as the median cost for a home has increased by nearly 17 percent since last year at this time. That does not come as the […]