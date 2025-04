Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.’s Hughes discusses tariff shock, European trading partners The sweeping tariffs President Donald Trump put in place last week have left key Wisconsin business leaders as well as the state’s important trading partners confused and uncertain, the state’s top economic development official said Monday. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner Missy Hughes, CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., spoke to the […] Erik Gunn

House fire on Blake Avenue sends 3 people to the hospital, one in critical condition RACINE, WI — A house fire Tuesday in the 1200 block of Blake Avenue sent three people to the hospital – one of them in critical condition – and resulted in the death of at least one dog. Racine Fire Department (RFD) Deputy Chief Brian Phillips said crews were called to the scene at 12:22 […] Heather Asiyanbi

Recently Sold: What homes are selling for in Rochester and Union Grove ROCHESTER AND UNION GROVE, Wis. – As we head into the spring buying season, local real estate experts say Racine County buyers continue to face a low inventory of homes as the median cost for a home has increased by nearly 17 percent since last year at this time. That does not come as the […] Amie Schaenzer

Aging Well 2025: Resource fair empowers seniors to live their best lives STURTEVANT — Aging gracefully just got easier. On Thursday, May 16, 2025, Racine County Eye will host its annual Aging Well Senior Resource Fair at the Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. The Aging Well Resource Fair is designed to […] Denise Lockwood