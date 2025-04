News Briefs: City of Racine accepting applications through April 11 for advisory roles RACINE COUNTY, WI — Stay informed with this collection of news from around Racine County. The City of Racine is accepting applications for boards and commissions, the annual PEEPS® show is underway at the Racine Art Museum, and another Racine-area student has been named a Kids Heart Challenge All-Star. Racine seeks applicants for city boards and […] Heather Asiyanbi

Trump threatens more tariffs on China as global markets plunge WASHINGTON (AP) — Undeterred by a stock market collapse that has continued for days, President Donald Trump threatened additional tariffs on China on Monday, raising fresh concerns that his drive to rebalance the global economy could intensify a financially destructive trade war. Trump’s threat, which he delivered on social media, came after China said it would retaliate against U.S. […] Associated Press

Measles vaccine outreach in Racine County stalled before launch after federal funding pulled RACINE, WI — A vaccine outreach campaign designed to protect Racine County’s most vulnerable residents abruptly stalled in late March, just as public health officials were preparing to launch a multilingual initiative to boost childhood immunization rates and curb misinformation. “It only takes one case and we’re looking at an outbreak,” said Racine County Health […] Denise Lockwood

Pros and Cons Of Living in Arlington, VA Located just across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C., Arlington, Virginia, is a thriving urban hub that blends historical charm with modern amenities. It’s home to national landmarks, corporate headquarters, and some of the best public schools in the state. But before you pack up and move, it’s smart to explore the pros and cons […] Racine County Eye Staff