Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board committee of the whole and special board meeting April 7, 2025

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole and special board meeting on Monday at Village Hall.
The committee of the whole meeting is first, starting at 6:30 p.m.
Committee of the whole meetings are for discussion only. No formal action is taken at committee of the whole meetings.
Committee of the whole agenda items include:
- Discussion regarding a culvert replacement on Musial Road.
- Discussion regarding multiple requests from the Twin Lakes Sailing Club for the 2025 season.
The full COW agenda is available here.
The special board meeting — at which action may be taken — will start after the committee of the whole meeting.
Agenda items for the special board meeting include:
- Discussion and possible action regarding the Twin Lakes Professional Police Association switching union representation.
- Discussion and possible action regarding the Sale of K9 Jaxx to his current handler.
- Discussion and possible action regarding repairs to the fishing pier at Lance Park.
- Discussion and possible action regarding a Memorandum of Understanding between the Village of Twin Lakes and the Aquanuts.