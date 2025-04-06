Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board committee of the whole and special board meeting April 7, 2025

Apr 6th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole and special board meeting on Monday at Village Hall.

The committee of the whole meeting is first, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Committee of the whole meetings are for discussion only. No formal action is taken at committee of the whole meetings.

Committee of the whole agenda items include:

  • Discussion regarding a culvert replacement on Musial Road.
  • Discussion regarding multiple requests from the Twin Lakes Sailing Club for the 2025 season.

The full COW agenda is available here.

The special board meeting — at which action may be taken — will start after the committee of the whole meeting.

Agenda items for the special board meeting include:

  • Discussion and possible action regarding the Twin Lakes Professional Police Association switching union representation.
  • Discussion and possible action regarding the Sale of K9 Jaxx to his current handler.
  • Discussion and possible action regarding repairs to the fishing pier at Lance Park.
  • Discussion and possible action regarding a Memorandum of Understanding between the Village of Twin Lakes and the Aquanuts.

The full agenda is available here.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives