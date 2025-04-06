Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board committee of the whole and special board meeting April 7, 2025

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole and special board meeting on Monday at Village Hall.

The committee of the whole meeting is first, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Committee of the whole meetings are for discussion only. No formal action is taken at committee of the whole meetings.

Committee of the whole agenda items include:

Discussion regarding a culvert replacement on Musial Road.

Discussion regarding multiple requests from the Twin Lakes Sailing Club for the 2025 season.

The full COW agenda is available here.

The special board meeting — at which action may be taken — will start after the committee of the whole meeting.

Agenda items for the special board meeting include:

Discussion and possible action regarding the Twin Lakes Professional Police Association switching union representation.

Discussion and possible action regarding the Sale of K9 Jaxx to his current handler.

Discussion and possible action regarding repairs to the fishing pier at Lance Park.

Discussion and possible action regarding a Memorandum of Understanding between the Village of Twin Lakes and the Aquanuts.

The full agenda is available here.