Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting April 7, 2025

Racine Planning Commission to review housing, zoning plans From a new housing complex near the Lincoln King Community Center to a drive-thru expansion at Dairy Queen and commercial redevelopment at Regency Mall, the City of Racine’s Planning, Heritage, and Design Commission will review seven development proposals during its meeting on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. The meeting begins at 4:30 p.m. in Room 205 […] Denise Lockwood

Top 5 Racine County Eye Stories from the week of April 5, 2025 From high-stakes elections and policy shifts to community wins and school district milestones, this week’s top stories had Racine County talking. We’ve rounded up the five most-read articles to help you stay informed and in the loop. Whether you missed the headlines or want a quick refresher, here’s your chance to catch up on the […] Racine County Eye Staff

RYDE Racine: 49% surge in ridership signals comeback for public transit ​RACINE, WI — Contrary to the common belief that “no one rides the bus,” RYDE Racine‘s data tells a different story. In 2024, the transit system provided 1,053,361 rides, marking a 49% increase since 2021, helping residents from across the area get to work, school, and healthcare appointments. ​ “The idea that ‘no one rides […] Heather Asiyanbi

Reaching for Rainbows 2025 Gala KENOSHA, WI – The 25th Anniversary Reaching for Rainbows “Pursuit of Excellence” Scholarship Gala takes place Friday, May 9, at the N.E. Tarble Athletic and Recreation Center (TARC) on the campus of Carthage College in Kenosha. The evening’s festivities begin with a reception at 5 p.m., followed by the dinner program at 6:15 p.m. Mahone […] Cheyanne Lencioni