Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting April 7, 2025

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.
Agenda items include:
- County Highway W presentation with Greg Boldt, Kenosha County Highway Commissioner and Caleb Manske, Transportation Project Manager with RA Smith.
- Introduction of Kristopher DeMent, treasurer/finance director.
- Ordinance 2025.04-91, repealing Chapter 490-8.4, of the Municipal Code of the Village of Salem Lakes, regulating multiple zoned parcels.
- Ordinance 2025.04-89 amending to the Land Use Plan Maps for the Village of Salem Lakes (Maps 23, 24 &25), on a portion of Tax Parcel #70-4-120-233-0205 from I-1 (Institutional) to HC (Highway Corridor Business). For informational purposes only this parcel is located on the west side of STH ‘83’ at the intersection with 98th Street (Salem Lakes Village Hall).
- Ordinance 2025.04-90 amending the Zoning Map for the Village of Salem Lakes, on a portion of Tax Parcel #70-4-120-233-0205 from I-1 (Institutional) to B-3 (Highway Business). For informational purposes only this parcel is located on the west side of STH ‘83’ at the intersection with 98th Street (Salem Lakes Village Hall).
- Conditional Use Permit from Wonderful Wilmot LLC, 12001 2304th Avenue, Trevor, WI 53179 (Owner), Dwayne Garwood, 12001 2304th Avenue, Trevor, WI 53179 (Agent), for a fueling station and automotive service and repairs station in the B-2 (Community Business District), on Tax Parcel #70-4-120-303-0766, located in the Southwest ¼ of Section 30, Township 1 North, Range 20 East, Village of Salem Lakes. For informational purposes only this parcel is located on the southwest corner of the intersections of 113th Street (CTH ‘C’) and Fox River Road (CTH ‘W’).
- Closing Village Hall for staff training on the BS&A Software Suite on Wednesday, April 9 and Thursday, April 10, 2025.
- Closed session for purposes of conferring with legal counsel for the governmental body who is rendering oral or written advice concerning strategy to be adopted by the body with respect to litigation in which it is or may be
involved), specifically concerning terms and conditions of contractual rights and obligations with the Village of Paddock Lake regarding debt service credits and ownership of the heavy rescue fire truck under the parties’ “Agreement for Firefighting, Fire Inspection and Rescue Services to be Provided by the Village of Salem Lakes to the Village of Paddock Lakes.”