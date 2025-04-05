Wilmot UHS students earn state-level Academic Excellence Scholarships & Technical Excellence Scholarships

Four Wilmot Union High School students have earned prestigious state-level scholarships in recognition of their dedication and excellence.

Academic Excellence Scholarship (AES) Recipients

The Academic Excellence Scholarship (AES) is awarded to Wisconsin high school seniors who have achieved the highest weighted grade point average (GPA) in their school. This scholarship is designed to recognize academic leadership and commitment to excellence in education.

This year’s AES recipients from Wilmot Union High School are:

Ella Duncan

Destiny Gooch

Technical Excellence Scholarship (TES) Recipients

The Technical Excellence Scholarship (TES) is awarded to high school seniors who have demonstrated the highest level of proficiency in technical education subjects. This scholarship supports students pursuing technical careers and has been awarded annually since the 2015-2016 academic year.

This year’s TES recipients from Wilmot Union High School are:

Clohie Sandberg

Trynity Simons

All four students were honored with a certificate of achievement from the Wilmot Union High School Board in recognition of their hard work and dedication.

“We are incredibly proud of these students and their accomplishments,” said Michael Plourde, district administrator. “Their commitment to academic and technical excellence is truly commendable, and we look forward to seeing all they will achieve in the future.”