A word from our sponsors: April 5, 2025 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

RYDE Racine: 49% surge in ridership signals comeback for public transit ​RACINE, WI — Contrary to the common belief that “no one rides the bus,” RYDE Racine‘s data tells a different story. In 2024, the transit system provided 1,053,361 rides, marking a 49% increase since 2021, helping residents from across the area get to work, school, and healthcare appointments. ​ “The idea that ‘no one rides […] Heather Asiyanbi

Reaching for Rainbows 2025 Gala KENOSHA, WI – The 25th Anniversary Reaching for Rainbows “Pursuit of Excellence” Scholarship Gala takes place Friday, May 9, at the N.E. Tarble Athletic and Recreation Center (TARC) on the campus of Carthage College in Kenosha. The evening’s festivities begin with a reception at 5 p.m. followed by the dinner program at 6:15 p.m. Mahone […] Cheyanne Lencioni

Meet Princess: Featured Pet for April 4 Princess is a 56-pound, 6-year-old pup available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus. She has brown, black, and white fur with brown eyes. Perfect for an Older Family Princess is a shy girl who takes a bit to warm up to new people and environments but once she’s comfortable, she’ll show you […] Racine County Eye Staff

Racine Public Library April 2025 Events April 1, 2025 (Racine, WI) — Register for library programs by calling (262) 636-9217, via the website at RacineLibrary.info or by visiting the library at 75 7th Street, Racine, Wisconsin. The library is open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To view their full […] Shay King