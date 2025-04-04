A word from our sponsors: ADRC hosting Medicare workshops

Trump’s tariff push is a race against time, and potential voter backlash WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s expansive new tariffs flips on its head a decades-long global trend of lower trade barriers and is likely, economists say, to raise prices for Americans by thousands of dollars each year while sharply slowing the U.S. economy. This story also appeared in Associated Press The White House is gambling that other […] Associated Press

April 2025 election: Brad Schimel publicly quashes shouts that opponent cheated in Wisconsin Supreme Court race PEWAUKEE, WI (AP) — As the first news outlets began calling the Wisconsin Supreme Court election for the liberal candidate Susan Crawford, Brad Schimel called her — to concede. This story also appeared in Associated Press Minutes later Tuesday night, the conservative-backed Brad Schimel took the stage at his watch party to acknowledge the loss. Angry yells broke […] Associated Press

Evers budget proposal would end clawback of Medicaid birth costs statewide MADISON, WI — Gov. Tony Evers is asking Wisconsin counties to give up a practice they’ve relied on for years: clawing back money from the absent fathers of children whose mothers were Medicaid recipients when they gave birth. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner The practice is called birth cost recovery. When Medicaid covers […] Erik Gunn

Veteran Café builds supportive space for local military veterans to connect BURLINGTON, WI — Former military personnel are invited to connect over coffee, conversation, and networking at the monthly Veteran Café in Burlington, hosted by Hospice Alliance at St. John the Divine Episcopal Church. Held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on the second Tuesday of each month, the gathering provides a space for former military to […] Liliana Fannin