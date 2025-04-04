2025 Growing with Bristol Easter Egg Hunt is April 12

/WOTI file photo

Growing with Bristol will host its Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 12 at Hansen Park.

The hunt takes begins at 10:30 a.m. sharp. Attendees are advised to arrive before then and be ready for action ahead of time.

There will be staggered starts of age groups of:

Up to 2 years old.

3 and 4 year olds.

5 and 6 year olds.

7 and 8 year olds

9 and 10 year olds.

Some more tips for this event from Growing with Bristol:

Bring a bag or basket.

Please plan to match up and return all your eggs prior to leaving the park in the designated Egg Return Areas by each hunt area.

Easter Bunny will be available for pictures.

Complementary cookies will be available while supplies last.