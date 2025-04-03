County Executive Kerkman elected president of Board of Directors of the Wisconsin County Executives and Administrators Association

From Kenosha County Executive’s Office:

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman was recently elected as the leader of a statewide organization of county officials.

Kerkman will serve a two-year term as President of the Board of Directors of the Wisconsin County Executives and Administrators Association.

Formed in 1981, this organization’s full membership generally meets twice yearly, during the Wisconsin Counties Association’s fall annual convention and spring legislative conference. The Board of Directors meet more frequently to discuss matters of concern to counties, such as the state budget.

“I’m pleased to take on this role, representing Kenosha County’s interests along with those of counties across Wisconsin,” Kerkman said. “I look forward to sharing our success stories with my colleagues from around the state, and bringing best-practice ideas from elsewhere back to Kenosha County.”

Kerkman will serve as the board’s leader alongside President-Elect Nick Trimmer, Price County administrator; and Secretary-Treasurer Larry Bierke, Iowa County administrator.

Other board members include Past President/Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann, and Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach, Door County Administrator Ken Babich, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson and Lincoln County Administrative Coordinator Renee Krueger.

Wisconsin Counties Association Vice President of Government Affairs Kyle Christianson and Director of Outreach & Member Engagement Sarah Diedrick-Kasdorf are also board participants.