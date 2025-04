/WOTI file photo

The Salem Lakes Annual Easter Egg Hunt will take place Saturday, April 12 at 10 a.m., at Schmalfeldt Park in Silver Lake.

Children ages 0-10 are invited to participate. Children will be divided into three age groups with a staggered start.

The Parks Commission hosts the event. Bring your own basket or bag. Take a photo with the Easter Bunny after the hunt. Organizers of the event ask that you arrive early to allow for parking and line up.