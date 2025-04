At about 7:20 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue, Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue and Newport Fire Protection District units are responding to the 7500 block of the southbound lanes of I-94 for an investigation.

Per dispatch: Caller reporting a strong smell of gas between Highway C and Highway 50.

UPDATE 7:31 p.m. — Bristol unit on the scene reports strong smell of natural gas in the 12300 block.