Silver Lake-Salem Jt 1 School District (Riverview School) issues post referendum passage statement

Silver Lake-Salem Jt 1 School District (Riverview School) issued the following statement after the passage of its capital referendum in Tuesday’s Election:

On April 1, voters approved the Silver Lake School District’s $7 million capital referendum. According to the District, the money will be used to address critical facility needs, improve safety and security, and renovate the science lab at Riverview Elementary School.

Superintendent Kim Taylor said she was very pleased by the positive result of the referendum and thanked voters for their support. Mrs, Taylor further commented that the community has been supportive all along the way and the board couldn’t be happier with the overwhelming margin of support shown in the results. The School Board will discuss next steps at its upcoming meeting. The first step will be to work with Performance Services, Inc, the design-build firm the Board selected for the project. Working together with the District, they will now begin design and planning processes. Taylor said the community will be informed about progress as the referendum projects are completed.