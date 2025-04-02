Salem School District statement after failed referendum

The Salem School District issued the following news release after voters defeated its $2 million per year for the next three years operational referendum in Tuesday’s election:

Salem School District is providing an update following the operational referendum question that appeared on the ballot on Tuesday, April 1.

According to preliminary election results, the proposed referendum was not approved by voters. As a result, the district will not be able to raise its state-imposed revenue limit to meet rising operational needs.

“We are deeply grateful to our community members who participated in this important process,” said Superintendent Dr. Vicki King. “Although the outcome was not what we hoped for, the conversations we’ve had and the relationships we’ve built throughout this process have been truly meaningful and valuable.”

Like many school districts across Wisconsin, Salem is facing the ongoing challenges of rising costs, a state funding formula that has not kept pace with inflation, and insufficient increases in public school aid in recent years. Without the ability to increase its revenue limit, the district will now begin the difficult process of evaluating potential reductions in programs, services, and staffing for the upcoming school year.

“While this particular solution was not the right fit at this time, we remain committed to finding ways to support our students and staff,” said Dr. King. “We will continue to seek out additional revenue-building strategies and explore options to ensure the long-term success of our district.”

In the immediate future, and in an effort to minimize the impact on student learning, the Board has made the difficult decision to dip further into fund balance reserves, bringing them below the recommended 20% threshold. While this approach is not ideal or sustainable, it is a necessary step at this time to help maintain the stability of our school and support our students in the months ahead.

Salem School District will provide further updates to families, staff, and community members as next steps are determined.

“We sincerely thank everyone who took the time to vote, engage in conversation, attend community events, and ask thoughtful questions,” said Dr. King. “We look forward to strengthening these connections through continued outreach and meaningful partnerships.”