Heavy rain and maybe a thunderstorm are in Wednesday’s National Weather Service forecast for Western Kenosha County.

We could see as much as 1 to 2 inches of total rainfall Wednesday.

Rain is expected to continue through mid afternoon and could extend into the evening. A thunderstorm is most likely between about 7 and 11 a.m.

Wednesday will be windy too, with winds to 25 mph and gusts as high as 40 mph.

Wednesday’s high temp should reach 66.