County executive calls for inaugural Kenosha County Veteran of the Year Award nominations

From Kenosha County Executive’s Office:

County Executive Samantha Kerkman … announced the establishment of a new award honoring outstanding veterans in Kenosha County.

The Kenosha County Veteran of the Year Award seeks to honor veterans for their achievements and contributions after their time in service.

This year’s award will be presented at Kerkman’s annual Veterans Appreciation Picnic, to be held May 30 at the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park.

Nominations for the inaugural award are being accepted until 5 p.m. April 30 through an online form available at https://www.kenoshacountywi.gov/VeteranOfTheYear. Paper forms are also available by contacting the Kenosha County Veterans Service Office at 262-605-6690.

“We’re excited to shine a spotlight on the remarkable veterans in our community,” Kerkman said. “I encourage anyone who knows an outstanding veteran to consider making a nomination.”

The award winner will be chosen by a selection committee including Kerkman and members of the Kenosha County Veterans Service Office staff. All nominees will be notified that they were nominated, although the nominator may choose to remain anonymous to the nominee.

Nominees must be Kenosha County residents.

“This award is a way to honor the veterans in Kenosha County who make a difference in the community,” said Veterans Service Officer Jennifer Blasi. “My staff and I look forward to reviewing what we expect will be an impressive list of nominees.”

More details about the Kenosha County Division of Veterans Services and the functions it serves are available at https://www.kenoshacountywi.gov/Veterans.