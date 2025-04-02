A word from our sponsors: Polish your golf game year round at Westosha Sports Complex

Democratic-backed Wisconsin state schools chief Jill Underly wins reelection over GOP-backed rival MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin voted Tuesday for Jill Underly to remain as the state’s top education official during President Donald Trump’s second term, choosing the Democratic-backed incumbent over a Republican-supported critic. This story also appeared in Associated Press Wisconsin voters also decided to enshrine the state’s voter ID law in the state constitution. Both contests had sharp partisan […] Scott Bauer

Bellagio re-elected to seat #8 on Racine Unified School Board in strong win RACINE, WI — RUSD member Mike Bellagio will serve a three-year term after voters in his district re-elected him during the April election. He was elected in 2024 to a one-year term. Only contested Unified race Christan DeJong challenged Bellagio for the seat, but ultimately came up short. Here are the vote totals: Bellagio: 3,421DeJong: […] Heather Asiyanbi

Racine County Circuit Court: Narrow victory on April 1 puts McClendon on the bench RACINE COUNTY, WI — With a 55 vote difference, Jamie McClendon will take the seat of incumbent Jon Fredrickson on the bench in Branch 7 of the Racine County Circuit Court after the results of the April 1 election were tallied. McClendon has been a defense attorney for more than a decade. This is her first […] Heather Asiyanbi

Caledonia Trustee #1: Victory secured as Pierce triumphs in race CALEDONIA, WI — Residents in Caledonia voted Tuesday to keep Nancy Pierce/place Michael (Mick) Moore on the board. Pierce has been on the board since 2023, and this will be her second term. This will be Moore’s first term serving as a public official. Caledonia voters choose Pierce/Moore The unofficial results Unofficial results posted by […] Heather Asiyanbi