Westosha Central High School Performing Arts Booster Club spaghetti dinner fundraiser is April 5

The Westosha Central High School Performing Arts Booster Club is hosting its annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Saturday, April 5, at Westosha Central High School.

The event includes the dinner, student performances, a silent auction and raffles.

Dinner will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets: $15 for adults, $10 for seniors (65 plus)/student ticket (10 to 17 years) and $8 for children (3 to 10 years). 2 years and under are free. Tickets can be pre-ordered through April 1 here. Tickets also will be available at the door, at a higher rate.

All proceeds benefit the Performing Arts Booster Club, which supports choir, band and drama programs at Central High School.