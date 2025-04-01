Spring election 2025: Wilmot Union High School capital referendum results

Apr 1st, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

Voters in the Wilmot Union High School district had a capital referendum on the spring election ballot.

At 9:14 p.m. with 7 or 8 polls reporting what may be incomplete unofficial results:

  • Yes 4175 (57.31%)
  • No 3110 (42.69%
Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives