Spring election 2025: Wilmot Union High School capital referendum results

Voters in the Wilmot Union High School district had a capital referendum on the spring election ballot.
At 9:14 p.m. with 7 or 8 polls reporting what may be incomplete unofficial results:
- Yes 4175 (57.31%)
- No 3110 (42.69%
