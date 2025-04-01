Spring election 2025: Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District (Riverview School) capital referendum results

Apr 1st, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

Voters in the Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District (Riverview School) had a capital referendum on the ballot.

At 9:10 p.m. with 2 polls out of 2 reporting what may be unofficial, incomplete results:

  • Yes 1091 (66.52%)
  • No 549 (33.48%)
