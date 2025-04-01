Spring election 2025: Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District (Riverview School) capital referendum results

Voters in the Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District (Riverview School) had a capital referendum on the ballot.
At 9:10 p.m. with 2 polls out of 2 reporting what may be unofficial, incomplete results:
- Yes 1091 (66.52%)
- No 549 (33.48%)
