Spring election 2025: Randall town supervisor #3 results

Apr 1st, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

Randall voters had a contested race for town supervisor #3 on the spring election ballot.

As of 8:97 p.m., with one poll of 1 reporting what may be incomplete, unofficial results:

  • Nancy Kemp 574 (50.17%)
  • David Soderman 562 (49.13%

