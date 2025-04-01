Spring election 2025: Randall town chairman results

Randall voters had a contested race for town chairman on the spring election ballot.
As of 8:47 p.m., with one poll of 1 reporting what may be incomplete, unofficial results:
- Mark Nordigian 669 (54.61%)
- Sue Hughes 548 (44.73%)
