Spring election 2025: Randall town chairman results

Apr 1st, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

Randall voters had a contested race for town chairman on the spring election ballot.

As of 8:47 p.m., with one poll of 1 reporting what may be incomplete, unofficial results:

  • Mark Nordigian 669 (54.61%)
  • Sue Hughes 548 (44.73%)
