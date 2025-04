Voters in the Randall Consolidated School District had a contested election for school board on the spring election ballot.

Two seats will be filled.

At about 9:18 p.m. with 2 of 3 polls reporting what may be incomplete, unofficial results:

Mary Thornton 1010 (33.79%)

Jeff Swanson 994 (33.26%)

Melissa Grochowske 964 (32.25%