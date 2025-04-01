Spring election 2025: It’s Election Day

Western Kenosha County voters can cast ballots in the spring non-partisan election Tuesday, April 1.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Salem Lakes will be using all three polling places: Salem Lakes Village Hall, Wilmot Fire Station and Silver Lake Village Hall.

Voters can find their polling place here.

Voters throughout the county will be able to vote in a statewide referendum on adding the voter ID requirement to the state constitution.

Voters throughout the county and state also will be voting for state superintendent of public instruction, with Brittany Kinser and incumbent Jill Underly on the ballot. Adrianne Melby has registered as a write-in candidate.

Another statewide race will be for state Supreme Court justice. On the ballot are Susan Crawford and Brad Schimel. The incumbent, Ann Walsh Bradley, is not running for re-election.

Closer to home, here are the municipal elections with contested races:

In Twin Lakes, Jim Baxa; Kevin Fitzgerald, an incumbent; Tim Infusino, an incumbent; Aaron Karow, an incumbent; and Bryan Neal will compete to fill three seats. A third incumbent, Shaorn Bowers, did not run for re-election/

In Paddock Lake, Renee Brickner, an incumbent; Keelin Cannon; RJ Howard; and John Poole, an incumbent will compete to fill three seats. The other incumbent, Alex Attiah, is running unopposed for village president.

In Salem Lakes, Bill Barhyte, an incumbent; Angela Brooks; Peter Poli, an incumbent; Doug Randolph; and James Woodke are running to fill three seats. Incumbent Jared Young did not run for re-election.

In Randall, there are two contested races for town office. Sue Hughes and Mark Nordigian are running for town chairperson. Incumbent Tim Gaffron did not run for election. Nancy Kemp, the incumbent, and David Soderman are running for supervisor #3.

Here are the school board elections with contested races:

In the Westosha Central High School District, Neil Lakomiak and Jay Nutting are competing for the Brighton seat on the School Board.

In the WIlmot Union High School District, Charlie Anderson, Michael Faber and Amy Regnier are competing to fill two seats on the School Board. No incumbents are running for re-election.

In the Randall Consolidated School District, Melissa Grochowske, Jeff Swanson, an incumbent, and Mary Thornton, an incumbent are running to fill two seats on the school board.

In Bristol School District #1, Tina Elfering, an incumbent; Victor Nightingale; Paige Sefton; and Abigail Stanislawski are competing to fill two seats.

These school districts also will have referendums on the ballot:

Salem School District is seeking authority to borrow $2 million per year for the next three years for operational purposes.

Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District (Riverview School) is seeking $7 million for a capital referendum.

Wilmot Union High School District is seeking authority to issue general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $22,900,000 for the purpose of paying the cost of a school building and facility improvement project at the High School and Panther Sports Complex.