County clerk provides reminders for voters

From the Kenosha County Clerk’s Office:

County Clerk Regi Waligora is providing the following reminders for voters participating in the 2025 Spring Election on April 1:

If you’re planning to go to the polls on Tuesday, you can check the Wisconsin Election Commission’s MyVote.wi.gov website to verify your registration status, find your polling place, see what’s on your ballot, and more.

MyVote.wi.gov allows you to verify your polling place as well as what will be on your ballot. You can also track the status of your absentee ballot. If you have questions about the status of your absentee ballot, contact your municipal clerk. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. countywide.

Polling place hours are the same throughout the county. You need to be in line by 8 p.m. to vote. If you’re not registered to vote, you can do so at your polling place on Election Day.

Go to MyVote.wi.gov to see whether you’re registered to vote. If you’re not, you can fill out a registration form at your polling place (as long as you’re an eligible elector) and then proceed to vote. In order to register, a proof-of-residence document with your name and a current address is required. Learn more at https://elections.wi.gov/Register. You may also contact your municipal clerk for registration questions.. Online voter registration for this election is closed. After the April 1 Spring Election, online voter registration will resume. If you haven’t already returned your absentee ballot, do so as soon as possible.

All absentee ballots must be received by your municipal clerk no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted. At this point it is too late to mail back a ballot and have it be counted. You need an acceptable photo ID to vote and your ID for voting does not need to show your current address.

Most voters already have the photo ID they need to vote, such as a Wisconsin driver license or ID. If you have photo ID questions, please visit https://elections.wi.gov/photoid or call 1-866-VOTE-WIS for information. A voter who does not have an acceptable photo ID must be offered a provisional ballot and the opportunity to submit a photo ID before 4:00 p.m. on the Friday after the election. If you’re a voter with a disability, you have additional options when returning your absentee ballot.

Pursuant to the Voting Rights Act, any Wisconsin voter who requires assistance with mailing or delivering an absentee ballot to their municipal clerk due to a disability must be permitted to receive assistance from a person of the voter’s choice. This person cannot be the voter’s employer or an agent of the employer. This person also cannot be an officer or agent of the voter’s union. Contact your municipal clerk if you have questions. Election officials are the most reliable source of information about elections.

Be cautious when engaging with election information, especially when it is unsolicited. We recently learned about unsolicited communications from third-party groups that may be providing inaccurate or misleading election information. Sometimes, these misleading communications even appear to mimic communications from an official government source. When it comes to voting information, voters should make sure to rely upon accurate, official sources. This includes the WEC’s official MyVote.wi.gov website. You can also contact your municipal clerk, who can confirm your registration status and answer any questions you might have. You can find your clerk’s contact information on the MyVote website. Be patient when waiting for Tuesday night’s results, which will be unofficial.

Unofficial election results take time. For local election results, visit https://www.kenoshacountywi.gov/1405/Election-Results. After all precincts have been reported, the Kenosha County Election Results webpage will have language indicating that all votes have been counted. The unofficial election results will be pending until the completion of the County Board of Canvassers. For the results of statewide contests, it may not be until the early morning hours on Wednesday, April 2, or later that all of Wisconsin’s counties will post the full, unofficial results.

Wisconsin election officials prioritize accuracy over speed. It doesn’t mean anything is wrong if it takes a while for unofficial results to come in.

No matter what you see on TV or online, it will take weeks for Wisconsin’s unofficial results to become official. Over these weeks, officials at the municipal, county, and state level will review the results to ensure they are accurate.