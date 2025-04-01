A word from our sponsors: Why your tires matter and how Hartnell Tire Outlet can help

Photo gallery: Weather cooperates for voters to cast ballots RACINE COUNTY, WI — Unlike last April when the weather wasn’t exactly friendly, voters casting ballots in person on April 1 have sunny skies but contend with a brisk wind. With about six hours left before the polls close at 8 p.m., voters are visiting their polling locations at a steady pace. Around 25% of […] Heather Asiyanbi

Election Day 2025: Voter turnout steady as absentee ballots account for 25% of registered voters RACINE COUNTY, WI — Voter traffic at polling locations on Election Day across eastern Racine County was reported steady with upwards of 25% of the electorate choosing early voting. Steady turnout at Caledonia Village Hall Caledonia has a total of 18,293 registered voters in the village, and a total of 4,252 absentee ballots were returned […] Heather Asiyanbi

Mount Pleasant: What you need to know about village services MOUNT PLEASANT, WI — The village of Mount Pleasant offers a variety of services that provide assistance to residents. As part of this week’s Government 101 series, through which we help explain the inner workings of local government, we delve into village services offered in Mount Pleasant and how to get your questions answered. Here […] Amie Schaenzer

Racine athletes dominate with speed and strength at 2025 Case Classic track event RACINE, WI — The Case Classic 2025 brought together some of the best high school track and field athletes in the region, and Racine-area schools made a strong showing across various events. With outstanding performances from J.I. Case, Washington Park, William Horlick, Racine Lutheran, and St. Catherine’s, local athletes demonstrated their skill, determination, and competitive […] Nick Payne