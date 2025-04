Elon Musk hands out $1 million payments after Wisconsin Supreme Court declines request to stop him GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Elon Musk gave out $1 million checks on Sunday to two Wisconsin voters, declaring them spokespeople for his political group, ahead of a Wisconsin Supreme Court election that the tech billionaire cast as critical to President Donald Trump’s agenda and “the future of civilization.” This story also appeared in Associated Press “It’s a super […] Associated Press

London Hadley: Record-breaking sophomore excelling in football, wrestling, and track RACINE, WI — As a sophomore at J.I. Case High School, London Hadley is quickly making a name for himself as an all-around athlete. He is a recent transfer to Case, having attended St. Catherine’s his freshman year. A standout in football, wrestling, and track and field, Hadley’s achievements are quickly piling up. Most recently, […] Nick Payne

Proposed limits on school referendum requests stir debate MADISON, WI — As Wisconsin school districts seek permission through referendum this week from voters to spend more than $1.6 billion for operational and building costs, state lawmakers are looking for ways to address the issue of schools’ growing reliance on referendum requests. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner Voters across the state are […] Baylor Spears

Wayne Lee Borgen, 84, U.S. Army veteran and car enthusiast, dies​ Early life and education Wayne Lee Borgen was born on June 24, 1940, in Fifield, Wisconsin, to Walter and Pearl (née Lee) Borgen. He grew up in Racine and graduated from Park High School in 1958.​ Military service From 1963 to 1965, Wayne honorably served as a military policeman in the United States Army.​ Career […] Racine County Eye Staff