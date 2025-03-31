2025 Spring Bling Fling Community Library fundraiser is April 4, 5, 11 & 12

Spring Bling Fling, the annual Friends of Community Library jewelry fundraiser, is back for two upcoming April weekends at the Salem Lakes branch.

Jewelry donations for the sale have been generous again this year, and just about any style of earrings, bracelets, watches, pins, necklaces and more are waiting for observant shoppers.

A friends members-only early sale is on Thursday, April 3rd, from 3 until 7. New memberships in the Friends of Community Library may be purchased at that time. The regular hours of the sale are Friday and Saturday, April 4 and 5, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

A second weekend is also offered on Friday and Saturday, April 11 and 12.

All proceeds from the sale support youth services programs offered by Community Library.

The Salem Lakes library branch is located at the corner of 89th Street and Highway 83, south of Paddock Lake.