Wheatland Center School PTO 2025 Annual Spaghetti Dinner is April 12

Wheatland Center School PTO is hosting its 35th Annual Spaghetti Dinner & Silent Auction from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 12, at the school.

This year the group is raising money for early elementary playground improvements and new equipment.

Pre-sale ticket prices (ending April 6) are:

■ Adults (13-64): $8

■ Seniors (65-plus): $6

■ Kids 5-12: $6

■ Kids (0-4): Free

Pre-sale tickets can be purchased here.

At the door, ticket prices are: Adults $10, seniors and kids $8.

Besides a delicious spaghetti dinner, there are a lot of fun activities planned including a silent auction, raffles, inflatables, games, crafts, and more!

The WCS PTO would like to invite all members of the community to attend this event.