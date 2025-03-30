A word from our sponsors: March 30, 2025 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Top 5 Racine County Eye Stories from the week of March 29th, 2025 Catch up on what Racine County’s been talking about with our roundup of the five most-read stories of the week. From high-stakes high school basketball to a major police investigation and community impact efforts, these headlines sparked conversation and captured attention. Here’s what you might have missed. Top Stories Conclusion Stay tuned for more stories […] Racine County Eye Staff

Racine Council to vote on $2.75 million in street repairs RACINE — The Racine Common Council is scheduled to vote Wednesday on two infrastructure contracts totaling approximately $2.75 million to fund critical street repairs across the city. If approved, the contracts will be awarded to: According to award memos issued by the Racine Department of Public Works on March 24, both companies submitted the lowest […] Denise Lockwood

Racine Common Council to vote on $14M contract for Lincoln-King townhomes project RACINE — The Racine Common Council is expected to vote Wednesday on a $14.2 million construction contract with KGI Construction Group LLC to build 33 new Lincoln-King townhomes—marking the first housing phase of the Lincoln-King neighborhood redevelopment project. While the construction contract totals $14.2 million, the full cost of this phase exceeds $20 million, with […] Denise Lockwood

Evers vetoes GOP bill on Wisconsin school standards MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers on March 28 vetoed Assembly Bill 1, a Republican-led education bill that would have reinstated Wisconsin’s prior school standards for the Forward Exam and aligned the test with national proficiency levels. The proposal, which reignited partisan debate over how student success should be measured, was aimed at reversing changes […] Denise Lockwood