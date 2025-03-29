Spring election 2025: Randall Consolidated School Board candidates Q&A

Voters in the Randall Consolidated School District will be able to vote in a contested race for School Board in the spring election.

Appearing on the April 1 ballot are:

Melissa Grochowske

Jeff Swanson, an incumbent

Mary Thornton, an incumbent

There are two seats to be filled, a three-year term, currently held by Swanson, and a one-year term, currently held by Thornton. The one-year seat completes the final year in the three-year term held by former Board member Rich Petska, who resigned after his first year of his three-year term. Thornton was appointed to his seat after his resignation in May 2024. The highest vote count will take the three-year seat, and the second highest vote count will take the one-year seat. Voters will be able to vote for two candidates.

The same questionnaire was submitted by westofthei.com to each candidate by email.

Here is their biographical information followed by their question responses, presented in alphabetical order:

Melissa Grochowske — Age: 39. Village, town, city where you reside: Twin Lakes. Education: Associate Degree Marketing, Substitute Teaching License. Occupation: Selections Coordinator KLM Builders, Substitute Teacher. Previous elected/appointed public office: Vice President Randall Consolidated School Parent Teacher Club.

Jeff Swanson — Age: 38. Village, town, city where you reside: Town of Randall. Education: University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Bachelor of Arts – Communication. Occupation: Senior Vice-President Sales and Marketing. Previous elected/appointed public office: Randall Board of Education (member and Vice-President) Kenosha County Civil Service Commissioner.

Mary Thornton — Age: 40. Village, town, city where you reside: I live in Burlington, Wisconsin. Education: I studied at University of Dallas. Occupation: I manage accounts payable for a local plumbing company and run a hobby farm with my husband and six children. Previous elected/appointed public office: I have been a member of Randall’s school board since 2021.

1.) What do you feel is the most pressing issue facing the school district and how do you feel the School Board should address it?

Grochowske: I feel enrollment being down is a very pressing issue that stems from a few other problems. I would like there to be a better way for all parents to communicate issues to the board even if they can’t make a meeting. Communication is everything, but making sure parents are going thru the proper chain of command at school is critical as well. I hate to see that people leave Randall because they were not heard/helped. You certainly should not have to scream to get people to listen to issues your child is having.

Swanson: Our District needs to continue to focus on long-term sustainable growth and successes. We are in a time of a lot of unknowns, especially regarding funding from the federal and state levels. Working as a board to ensure that we are making the best financial decisions that provide our students with the resources they require to be successful, for our teachers and staff to be supported and ensure that we are good stewards of tax payor funds must be a priority.We have seen improvements in our state report card and our parent /student surveys. While the improvement has been a step in the right direction, a continued focus on increasing those scores will improve our students’ outcomes while also promoting Randall as a school of choice in the area. As a board we must continue to hold the district accountable to the goals set around achievement and student growth.Clear and effective communication from our school board will be vital for the success of our district. If re-elected my commitment to the Randall community is: To put students first with a focus on their success, wellness, and safety. To ensure that Randall is a school of choice in our community. To be an advocate for our students, parents, staff & community. To act as a good steward for our tax-payers funds by maintaining fiscally responsible practices.

Thornton: Randall’s most pressing issue has been academic achievement. As a board we have worked closely with the administration to update the math and literacy curricula to suit the needs of our community. We have seen impressive growth in the last year and I’m confident we’ll see continued success if we continue down our current path, strategically addressing problems and building tangible solutions.

2.) Why are you the best candidate for School Board?

Grochowske: I’m the best candidate for School Board because not only am I a parent of children there, but also a Licensed Substitute Teacher. I’m a person actually there in the classrooms seeing with my own eyes what’s going on, which at times is little hard to understand. As the VP of our Schools PTC, I’ve had an incredible opportunity to build relationships with staff and students as well as some amazing members of our community. This also sets me apart as a candidate. I would do all things with integrity; I find so much value in bringing Randall and the Community together, I can’t wait to see what amazing things I can accomplish!

Swanson: My wife and I moved to the Randall community in 2020 with our three children who all currently attend Randall. We will be graduating our eldest from 8th grade this year and he will be attending Wilmot in the fall. When we moved to the area our top criteria was the quality of education that would be provided for our children. Quickly it became clear Randall was the district we needed to join. I was fortunate enough to be elected to the Randall School Board of Education three years ago and I have spent my time on the board focused on success, safety and wellness of our students. This 5-person board, while it is the governing body, is an elected one that needs to be a servient leader. As a member of this board, I will continue to be an advocate for the students, parents, staff, and community of Randall to bring their voices to the Board of Education. As a highly qualified business professional with experience on finance boards, I understand the challenges that organizations face. This experience will allow me to continue on executing our long-term strategic plans and utilize fiscally responsible practices to make an immediate positive impact on the Randall School Board of Education.

Thornton: I’m confident in my leadership, having served as Board President for the majority of my time on the board. I enjoy being on the board and encouraging positive change. I have 3 children currently attending Randall so I hold a valuable parent’s perspective. I also have 3 children who have graduated from Randall so I have an understanding of Randall’s long-standing familial approach to community life. I am committed to safety, transparency and excellence for our students.