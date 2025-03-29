A word from our sponsors: March 29, 2025 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Evers vetoes GOP bill on Wisconsin school standards MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers on March 28 vetoed Assembly Bill 1, a Republican-led education bill that would have reinstated Wisconsin’s prior school standards for the Forward Exam and aligned the test with national proficiency levels. The proposal, which reignited partisan debate over how student success should be measured, was aimed at reversing changes […] Denise Lockwood

Mahone Foundation expands scholarship gala to include Racine students for first time KENOSHA — The Mahone Foundation will host its 25th Anniversary Reaching for Rainbows: “Pursuit of Excellence” Scholarship Gala at 5 p.m. Friday, May 9, at the N.E. Tarble Athletic and Recreation Center on the campus of Carthage College. The event marks the first time in its history that students from both Kenosha and Racine will […] Denise Lockwood

Social Security policy changes 2025: Identity verification, retroactive payments, and staffing cuts WASHINGTON — The Social Security Administration (SSA) will implement sweeping policy changes this spring, including new identity verification rules, the release of billions in retroactive benefit payments, and a controversial plan to shrink its workforce. While the agency says these efforts are necessary to modernize its systems and protect against fraud, critics warn the changes […] Denise Lockwood

Racine Public Library Spring Programs 2025 Racine, WI— Register for library programs by calling (262) 636-9217 via the website at RacineLibrary.info or by visiting the library at 75 7th Street, Racine, Wisconsin. The library is open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To view the full schedule of activities, visit […] Racine County Eye Staff