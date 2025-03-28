Paddock Lake announces Sanitary Sewer Public Benefit Program; includes residential user fee credits opportunity

Residential users of the Paddock Lake sanitary sewer system will be able to earn user fee credits by participating in a program that educates them about the problem of fats, oils, grease, sanitary wipes, feminine hygiene products, chemicals and food waste being flushed down toilets and drains.

Users will be able to sign-up for the program July 1, said a news release distributed by the village this week.

Besides keeping the sanitary sewer system cleaner and working better the program also is a way for the village to reduce costs for qualifying users despite a legal limitation that does not allow it to currently reduce rates, said Tim Popanda, village administrator.

“The terms of our 2010 Wisconsin DNR Clean Water Fund loan specifically prohibits the Utility District from lowering sewer user fees,” Popanda explained in an email to westofthei.com. “In addition, the Clean Water Fund program recommended that the Utility District increase sewer user rates 2 percent each year. The Utility has operated within its budget and did not see the need to increase user rates by the 2 percent per year saving the residents 2 percent x 14 years or 28 percent increase, equating to $58.91 more per quarter.”

Instead of a prohibited rate decrease, the Sanitary Sewer Public Benefit Program can provide some cost relief to qualifying users.

The current residential user charge equivalency rate for sewer is $210.24 per quarter, popanda said.

Here is the news release with more details:

The Village Board of Trustees are excited to announce the approval of a residential sewer customer incentive program that is a program for qualifying Village residential sewer customers. The program encourages the reduction of fats, oils, grease, sanitary wipes, feminine hygiene products, chemicals, and food waste from being flushed down toilets and drains. Such reductions create benefits in the form of reduced wear on collection systems, chemicals used for treatment, and operational and maintenance costs. The Sewer Public Benefit Program was developed to educate Village residential sewer customers on the proper use of their sanitary sewer collection and treatment system by offering user fee incentives in the form of annual user fee credits. Qualifying sewer customers are eligible to receive sewer user-charge credit incentives by participating in one or more of the listed incentives below: — Qualifying customers, current on utility bills can receive a sanitary sewer user fee credit of $75.00 per year for participating in sewer system user education program (one per household). — Qualifying customers, current on utility bills are eligible to receive a sanitary sewer user fee credit of $150.00 every three years after providing written proof that a licensed plumber or a Village approved water treatment vendor has optimized (tuned up) their residential water softener. — Qualifying customers, current on utility bills are eligible to receive a one-time sanitary sewer user fee credit of $200.00 for the replacement of inefficient timer-based water softeners with a new demand-initiated water softener. Resident earned incentive credits will be applied to sewer customers first quarter (April) Sewer Utility bill in the way of a credit. The program will be in place and available to sewer customers beginning July 1, 2025. Program applications, written policy and public education documents will be available by July 1, 2025 and can be found on the Village website at www.paddocklake.net The purpose of the program is to educate sewer users through incentives to reduce illicit debris, fats, oils, grease, and water softener salts from being flushed down toilets or drains. The Village wants to remind Village resident not to flush cloth wipes, feminine hygiene products, food waste, grease, oils, and any other debris that belongs in trash cans down the drains and or toilet.