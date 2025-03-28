A word from our sponsors: March 1, 2025 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Trump places 25% tariffs on imported autos, expecting to raise $100 billion in tax revenues WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Wednesday he was placing 25% tariffs on auto imports, a move the White House claims would foster domestic manufacturing but could also put a financial squeeze on automakers that depend on global supply chains. This story also appeared in Associated Press “This will continue to spur growth,” Trump told reporters. “We’ll […] Associated Press

Tesla is suing to open dealerships in Wisconsin. It’s become a big deal in state’s Supreme Court race Tesla CEO Elon Musk and political groups he backs are pouring millions of dollars into the race for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court as the electric vehicle company sues to overturn a state law that prevents it from opening dealerships — a case that eventually could make its way to the high court. This story […] Associated Press

State Building Commission split and won’t recommend Evers’ $4.1 billion capital projects proposal MADISON, WI — The State Building Commission is not recommending Gov. Tony Evers’ $4.1 billion capital projects proposal to the budget committee after Republican lawmakers voted against doing so saying that it wasn’t realistic and wasn’t created in a bipartisan manner. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner The State Building Commission is made up of eight […] Baylor Spears

Racine educator Anne Swanson dies after 50 years of service A powerful legacy in education and community Anne Swanson, a devoted educator, social justice advocate, and lifelong Racine resident, died peacefully on March 23, 2025, at age 74. Born September 7, 1950, to Lawrence “Jim” and Mary Joan Fox, Anne lived her entire life in Racine. Her dedication to students, colleagues, and community spanned over […] Racine County Eye Staff