Sheriff’s Dept. seek users of ATMs to support skimming case

From the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department:

On March 18, 2025, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office (KESO) Deputies and Detectives took an individual suspected of card skimming into custody. This individual had what is believed to be cloned credit/debit card data from victims.

The KESO is asking anyone who used the following ATMS to contact the Detective Bureau and provide the last four digits of the card used so Detectives can compare it to the list of compromised data at (262) 605-5102.

The transactions occurred between March 13, 2025, and March 16, 2025:

— Mt Pleasant Kwik Trip #580 ATM, 6801 Washington Avenue, Mt. Pleasant, WI

— Pleasant Prairie Kwik Trip #974 ATM, 8012 39th Avenue, Pleasant Prairie, WI

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office reminds everyone of precautions consumers can take to protect themselves from credit card skimmers and fraud.

Inspect ATMs, point-of-sale terminals, and other card readers before using. Look for anything loose, crooked, damaged, or scratched. Don’t use a card reader if you notice anything unusual. Use tap to pay when possible. Use ATMs in a well-lit, indoor location with less vulnerable targets.

If you use a debit card at a gas station, run it as a credit card instead of entering a PIN. That way, the PIN is safe, and the money isn’t deducted immediately from your account. Cover your hand when entering your PIN if that’s not an option. Scammers sometimes use tiny pinhole cameras situated above the keypad area to record PIN entries.

Be alert for skimming devices in tourist areas, which are popular targets.

Use debit and credit cards with chip technology. In the U.S., fewer devices steal chip data than magnetic strip data.