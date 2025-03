At about 5:35 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, Bristol Fire and Rescue, Town of Randall Fire Department and Wheatland Vol Fire Department units are responding to a report of a fire in the 1100 block of North School St. in Silver Lake.

Per dispatch: Fire is in an attached garage.

UPDATE about 5:38 p.m. — Dispatch reports caller says fire is out with extinguisher. Salem Lakes command reduces response to Salem Lakes units only.

UPDATE 5:44 p.m. — Unit on scene confirms no active fire now.