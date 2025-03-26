Units responding for crash in New Munster

At 10:02 a.m., Wheatland Vol. Fire Department, Town of Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash at Highway 83-north and Highway 50 in New Munster.

UPDATE 10:05 a.m. — Unit arriving on scene reports three vehicles involved. Dispatch reports that a SUV is rolled over. A semi-tractor trailer also involved.

UPDATE 10:06 a.m. — Twin Lakes Rescue dispatched to respond with additional ambulances.

UPDATE 10:08 a.m. — Twin Lakes Rescue command requests response from Flight for Life medical transport helicopter.

UPDATE 10:12 a.m. — Bristol Fire and Rescue requested to respond with an ambulance as mutual aid.

UPDATE about 10:16 a.m. — Flight for Life response cancelled due to unavailability of two closets helicopters.

UPDATE about 10:17 a.m. — Salem Lake Fire/Rescue requested to respond with a paramedic to the scene.